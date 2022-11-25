Republican Emily McIntire hoping to make an impact with District 56 seat

Republican E mily M cIntire is brand new to politics.

MEDFORD, Ore-

“Now making dinner and cleaning the house and doing laundry takes on a whole new feeling,” she said. “Because I won’t be there for six months.”

The mother of two likely to be elected to a newly redrawn 56th House District, which covers Eagle Point to Klamath Falls.

Although the results haven’t been finalized, she’s beating her opponent with 72% of the vote.

Last January, she decided to run for office after she said the Oregon Health Authority refused to listen to the public, when it came to a mandatory mask mandate.

“That was really my breaking point, of realizing that our state leadership was so out of touch with what are citizens were really wanting,” McIntire said.

McIntire was asked by the Oregon Republican caucus weeks later to run for the seat.

For over 20 years. she and her husband also ran a few local Figaro’s and Pizza Schmizza locations.

And she’s served on the eagle point school district board for six years.

She hopes to bring a new voice and balance back to Salem.

“My really goal is to bring people together,” McIntire said. “That’s really what I‘m there for. We’ve got to be willing to have these hard conversations. We’ve got to be willing to, even if I don’t like what you have to say, we have to be able to talk about it.”

When it comes to certain issues, McIntire said she is pro-life, a second amendment supporter and for parent’s rights in education.

For her district, she wants to represent farmers and those in the agricultural business.

Helping fix water issues that have plagued residents for years.

“Something in this state that they are pushing against is our agricultural community,” McIntire said. “I think we really need to be having some serious conversations about how we are suppose to be supporting our family and agricultural communities.”