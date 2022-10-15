ROC Recovery Center’s Celebrity All-Star Classic

MEDFORD, Ore. The ROC Recovery Center hosted its Celebrity All-Star Classic event on October 15th.

The family-friendly event offered various activities like a paintball shooting gallery, carnival games, and mini golf.

The event also had a cast of all-star celebrities like race car driver Derek Deboer, former NFL player Chad Cota, and professional basketball players Kyle and EJ Singler.

Organizers say they held the event to bring awareness to addiction and mental health issues among kids.

“Whenever you have a little bit of notoriety or an opportunity to speak into someone’s life where they might listen, that’s a responsibility that I think is a real privilege and that is why I showed up today, to be a positive influence,” said Luke Jackson, Former NBA Player.

Organizers say they invited these good role models to the ballpark to set a good example for the kids. There were also multiple organizations at the event providing recovery resources.