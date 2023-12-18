Rogue Retreat Residents Moving to the Crossings

On Friday, all Rogue Retreat residents from the campground on the Biddle Road have moved into the organization’s new west Medford site called The Crossings.

The announcement came during Thursday night’s special Medford City Council meeting.

According to Rogue Retreats Executive Director people began their move to the new site last Friday, with the majority of them moving in today.

Prior to the move, a survey of the neighborhood was completed to find out how community members felt about the crossings coming to the area.

Rogue Retreat Executive Director Sam Engel said, “The top concerns that people had were about traffic, lowering the property value, damage, safety (especially for single women and children), and then low barrier programs. (The) potential for an influx of people with addiction in the area.”

Engel says more structures were moved to the site earlier this week as well as asphalt work and other necessary installations.

Rogue Retreat hopes to have all the remaining details wrapped up by the end of next week.

