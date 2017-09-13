Rogue Rowing club dedicates boat to Ashland hero

Ashland, Or.- It’s been about four months since Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche risked his life to save others on a max train in Portland.
“A local hero but really the way I see it a national hero and certainly somebody we all look up to,” Rick Brown, executive director at Rogue Rowing said.
While many are still reeling from his loss the Rogue Rowing club wants to make sure his legacy lives on.
“The name is Tilly,” Brown said.
The club recently dedicated its latest rowing boat to the Ashland resident.
“It was nameless until then we wanted to make sure it had a good name,” Brown said. “A member came up with the idea and it just fit.”
The group held a boat dedication over the weekend, even Taliesin’s mother was there.
“She wasn’t necessarily sitting there and crying in front of us all but the emotion you could feel from her and the happiness that she has for him and who he was and what he meant was pretty special,” Brown said.
For members of the club its a subtle reminder Taliesin is always with them whether they’re in calm or rough waters.
“He’s a national hero and somebody we want to live on for years to come and he will certainly do that with being on the boat and with us in the water.