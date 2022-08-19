Rogue Valley Manor resident dies after getting hit by Manor transportation vehicle

MEDFORD, Ore. – A person who was living at the Rogue Valley Manor died after they were hit by a transportation vehicle.

“On the afternoon of Sunday, July 31, a Rogue Valley Manor resident was struck by a Manor transportation vehicle driven by an employee. After first responders arrived, the resident was transported to the hospital and later passed away.”

Rogue Valley Manor Executive Director Stan Solmonson said in a brief statement, “We are devastated by this tragedy. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the resident’s family.”

The death mirrors a similar situation that happened in 2018 at the Manor. In that case, an employee with the retirement community was driving a vehicle in reverse and hit a 93-year-old man. He reportedly fell to the ground and hit his head. He did not survive.

The Manor didn’t release any further information about the most recent death.

NBC5 News reached out to Medford Police to get additional information, because prior to the Manor’s statement, no information about this incident was made public. MPD tells us the incident is under investigation and doesn’t want to compromise that process.