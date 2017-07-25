Rogue Valley rafting team going to World Championships in Japan

Gold Hill, Ore. — A six-man rafting team is putting Southern Oregon on the map.
The U.S.A. Men’s Raft Team will join nearly 100 other teams from 20 to 30 countries around the world to compete for the gold.
“It’s controlled carnage… its a violent ballet,” U.S.A. team member Andy Baxter said.
Two times a week all year round, six men from the Rogue Valley and surrounding areas make their way down the Power House Rapids in Gold Hill to train for the Rafting World Championships in Japan this October.
“We are ready… ready… to take home some Japanese gold,” U.S.A team member Pete Newport said.
Paddling together for only two years, the U.S.A. Men’s Raft Team competed in the world championships for the first time last year bringing home some silver and bronze.
“To come away from that event with medals and make the podium was no small feat… it was a big deal,” Baxter said.
The secret to their success?
“Have fun… and go fast!” Newport said.
They say they’re trying to build the rafting community in Southern Oregon.
“It really puts Southern Oregon on par with some of the best rafting and athletes in the world… makes our world a little bit smaller… and we’re hoping to one day host a world championships here,” Newport said.
But for now, it’s all about the gold.
“Go, Team U.S.A!” the team said together.
To help support the U.S.A. Men’s Raft Team, you can donate to their GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/2017-wrc-japan-mens-masters.
You can also visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/usmastersraftteam/
They will also be holding a fundraiser at Common Block Brewing Company in Medford on August 8th at 7p.m.