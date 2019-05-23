Roseburg Fire Department welcomes new K9

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The Roseburg Fire Department is welcoming a new member to their team.
Firefighters said Poppy the Labrador retriever is their department’s new public relations and search/recovery K9.
Battalion Chief Chris Sutton has spent numerous hours training with Poppy, and the two are now certified as a Disaster Human Remains Team.
The Roseburg Fire Department said Poppy will be used locally, regionally and nationally for search and recovery. She’ll also participate in public outreach activities for the department.