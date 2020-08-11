Rural schools granted leniency in Oregon’s ‘Ready School, Safe Learners’ plan

SALEM, Ore. – The State of Oregon has plans to make returning to school easier for students in rural communities.
It’s clear that most school districts in Oregon will be returning in the fall with distance learning instead of in-person instruction. While this shift may be hard for schools and students to deal with, it’s even more difficult for rural schools that may not have the funding and infrastructure that larger urban areas have.
To address the needs of students and teachers in low-population and remote areas where internet connections are not guaranteed, the Oregon Department of Education revised state guidelines to provide more flexibility.
According to previous requirements from the ODE, for in-person learning to return on a county-wide and K-12 basis, cases need to be under 10 per 100,000 people in the preceding 7 days for three weeks in a row. In addition, positive tests must be under 5% in the preceding 7 days for 3 weeks straight in individual counties and on a statewide basis.
However, new guidance adds leniency to some rural schools. Cases need to be under 30 per 100,000 instead of 10. The schools must also have an enrollment under 250.
The ODE said small schools in the following counties are eligible for the exception: Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Multnomah, Washington, Polk, Umatilla, and Yamhill.
Other, more rural, counties with lower populations are also subject to similar rules.
The state’s updated “Ready Schools, Safe Learners” guidance can be found here: https://bit.ly/3gOxBsN