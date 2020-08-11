Seattle’s police chief announces resignation

SEATTLE, Wash. (KING/NBC) – In a surprise move, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best announced Monday she will resign next month.
The move comes just hours after the Seattle City council voted to slash the Seattle Police Department budget.
The spending cuts come amidst months of protest in Seattle over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Best says she was not included in any city council conversations dealing with budget cuts to the police department.
Best has been with the Seattle Police Department for 28 years. She was the first Black police chief in Seattle’s history.