Safety fairs work to build community and raise awareness

Medford, Ore. – Local police officers and firefighters are teaming up to make sure your kids are safe.
On Saturday, August 26th, Medford police held their second safety fair of the summer in the North Medford Walmart parking lot.
The outreach program aims to connect the community with officials through fun safety activities such as a distracted driving course which aims to show children how driving under the influence can affect their senses.
Parents were even given fliers with contact information of school resource officers for each school that will be made available online for those that could not attend the safety fair.
“Its just an outreach that gets information into the kids hands and to the parents about safety, bike safety and going getting back to school,” said Todd Sales, a community service officer for Medford Police Department.
The Rogue Valley Department of Transportation is also involved.
If you missed out today, the next safety fair is scheduled for September 16th… at the Rogue Valley Mall… from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.