Two earthquakes recorded off N. California coast

Humboldt County, Calif. – Two earthquakes struck off the northern California coast Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
At around 9:45 a.m., a magnitude 3.3 quake was shook within 50 miles of the shore of Ferndale, California.
A second, larger magnitude 5.7 quake was reported at 12:50 p.m. approximately 125 miles from Ferndale.
Eureka NBC affiliate KIEM was within 60 miles of the closest temblor. Employees there “did not feel a thing,” according to NBC Universal.
In a tsunami information statement from the U.S. Tsunami Warning System, a tsunami was not expected to accompany the larger quake.