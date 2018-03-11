Semi accident causes traffic back-up on I-5 Northbound lanes

(Sunday, 4:10 p.m.) Northbound lanes of I-5 are blocked due to a semi accident.
Traffic is built up from the Siskiyou Summit down to the exit at Callahan’s Lodge.
Oregon State Police are directing drivers to 273 where they’ll be connected with Highway 66 (which leads back to I-5).
According to OSP, the semi driver had a mechanical malfunction and hit a barrier, but nobody was injured.
