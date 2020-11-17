Senate continues to debate coronavirus relief bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Senate leaders are still at odds over the next COVID-19 relief package.
Tuesday in the Senate chamber, each side criticized the other for stalling on a funding package to help millions of Americans facing economic hardship due to the pandemic.
However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he hopes to pass a bipartisan agreement later this week to keep the government funded ahead of the December deadline.
McConnel said, “My Republican colleagues and I have stated over and over that we still want to pass more coronavirus relief for the American people. Senate Republicans have voted multiple times to send hundreds of billions of dollars to schools, small businesses, healthcare and laid-off workers. If Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer had not made the calculation to block it, that money could have been out the door many weeks ago.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said, “The Republican leader should come to the table and negotiate with Democrats on a bipartisan COVID relief bill with a bipartisan process that addresses all of the challenges we now face.”
The Senate is expected to vote on President Trump’s Federal Reserve Board nominee, Judy Shelton, this week.