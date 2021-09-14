Senate Democrats unveil voting rights bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A new voting rights bill has been drawn up by a group of eight Senate Democrats as part of a compromise in the hopes of getting the needed support to move the bill forward.
The proposed legislation could be brought up for a vote as early as next week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York.
All 50 Democrats will need to be joined by 10 Republicans in order to move the bill forward, but it’s still unclear where those GOP votes will come from.
Democrat Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has been trying to gather Republican support for the legislation.
The Freedom to Vote Act bill would set national voting standards, allow for the request of mail-in ballots and provide at least 15 days of early voting as well as Election Day voter registration.
Other provisions in the bill will require in-person voter identification through the use of various forms of documents and make Election Day a public holiday.