Shooting, assault suspect found three months later with alleged victim

Klamath County, Ore.- A nearly three month manhunt ended Tuesday night when a shooting suspect was found hiding in a dark, wet campsite with a teen girl he’s accused of assaulting.
35-year-old Charles Jackson was arrested Tuesday by a tactical team comprised of members from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and the United States Marshall Service-Fugitive Task Force. Spotters from Emergency Airlift were also involved.
Jackson is accused of assaulting and strangling a 17-year-old girl in June at a home on Modoc Point Road in Chiloquin. That same night, police say Jackson shot an 84-year-old neighbor in the leg.
NBC2 spoke with the shooting victim, Floyd McCoy, shortly after the incident. He said he was sitting in his home when the teen victim ran in and asked to use the phone.
“Charged in that door, she said, ‘Let me use the phone- he’s going to kill me,'” McCoy recounted.
McCoy said the teen had already left when Jackson came onto his property looking for her. McCoy said Jackson fired a handgun at him and missed, then fired again.
“[He said] ‘Get her right now, I’m going to kill you right now,’ and so he pointed his gun at me and he shot again.” McCoy said the second shot also missed.
The elderly good samaritan said he went outside and that’s when Jackson shot a third time, “That time he didn’t miss.”
McCoy was shot in the thigh, but was able to drive himself to the hospital.
Jackson is being held at the Klamath County Detention Center and is facing several charges. Police did not reveal how the teen victim ended up in Jackson’s company and did not immediately release where she was taken after she was found Tuesday night.