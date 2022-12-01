Siskiyou County bracing for winter storm

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA.– Wednesday night, snow is beginning to hit the region and Siskiyou County may be one of the hardest hit areas, with potentially feet of snow possible.

The California Highway Patrol will have extra officers monitoring the roads.

CHP said we could see severe conditions and wants drivers to be prepared for potential road closures over the next week.

It recommends buying chains if you haven’t already and checking your tires for mud and snow ratings.

CHP said it is focusing on areas that typically get large volumes of snow, like Mt. Shasta and Weed.

Having a full tank of gas, food and water and a phone charger are the best ways to be prepared for driving in these types of conditions.

Officer Shawn Gordon said, “if the road is closed in front of you, just know that if the freeway is closed, the side streets are going to have even worse snow buildup and they’re going to be impassable as well.”

Gordon said to be especially careful traveling over the Siskiyous.

CHP typically sees a high number of crashes there in the winter.

Gordon also said not to trust map apps for directions when it comes to road closures.

He recommends using QuickMap, which is run by CalTrans.