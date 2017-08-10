Skull found in Shasta County

Burney, Calif. – Police are investigating after a forester found a human skull in a northern California.
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said the forester discovered the skull on July 21 while marking trees three miles south of Burney on Tamarack Road.
Deputies searched the area for additional remains, but none were found.
SCSO said they haven’t determined how long the skull has been in the woods. There is also no apparent sign of “animal activity.”
A follow-up grid search of the area was conducted on July 27. No additional remains or items of interest were found.
SCSO’s Major Crimes Unit considers the circumstances around this case to be “suspicious.”
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 530-245-6135 or email [email protected]