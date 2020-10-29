Smoke from controlled burn visible from Yreka

YREKA, Calif. – Firefighters said there’s no need to report smoke rising above south Yreka Thursday.
CAL FIRE is conducting a hazard reduction burn on October 29. The burn will cover about 90 acres of grass and slash piles off Westside Road between Highway 3 and Dewitt Park.
Fire crews will do their best to minimize smoke as they work to reduce hazardous fuels.
Smoke will be visible from both Interstate 5 and Yreka. CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit asks the public to avoid calling 9-1-1 to report the smoke.
For updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/CALFIRESKU