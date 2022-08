HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – Evacuation orders remain in effect due to several fires burning in Humboldt County, California.

The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is made up of numerous fires burning in steep terrain south of Willow Creek.

The estimated size of the complex is 6,773 acres. It’s currently 0% contained.

The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services published the following evacuation orders, notifications, and advisories Monday: