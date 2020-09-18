South Obenchain Fire 35% contained

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Crews continue to make progress fighting the South Obenchain Fire near the community of Butte Falls.
The fire started on the afternoon of September 8 about 5 miles east of Eagle Point. It grew to an estimated 32,833 acres, threatening the community of Shady Cove and prompting Level 3 evacuations in Butte Falls.
A map of current evacuation levels is available HERE.
In the days after the fire started, dense smoke in the Rogue Valley prevented heavy air attacks on the fire. However, a cold front coming in from the west Thursday night pushed some of the smoke out, allowing for firefighting aircraft to operate Friday.
With favorable weather conditions, firefighters will continue to mop up hot spots within the burned areas and reinforce containment lines already established around the South Obenchain Fire.
As of the morning of September 18, the fire was 35% contained. Butte Falls was still evacuated.
The cause of the South Obenchain Fire remains under investigation.
For the latest information, visit http://www.facebook.com/SouthObenchainFire