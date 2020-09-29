South Obenchain Fire 96% contained

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Dry, windy weather conditions Monday didn’t cause any flare-ups in a fire that once threatened several Jackson County communities.
The South Obenchain Fire started on September 8 about five miles east of Eagle Point. A day after it started, it was estimated to be over 20,000 acres in size. At one point, the entire community of Butte Falls was evacuated as a precaution. As of September 29, it was 32,671 acres and 96% contained. 33 structures were destroyed in the fire.
On Monday, red flag conditions once again hit the Rogue Valley. Hundreds of firefighters were monitoring the South Obenchain Fire to make sure there weren’t any active flames and containment was maintained. While smoke can still be found in the interior of the fire, there were no active flames visible.
Properties east of North and South Obenchain Roads are now under Level 1 (be ready) evacuation notices.
Crews will continue to mop up the fire, which should be completely contained by the end of the month.
The cause of the South Obenchain Fire remains under investigation.