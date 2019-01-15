Southern California braces for storms

MALIBU, Calif. – Residents in areas affected by the Woolsey Fires in southern California are under a mandatory evacuation as heavy rain moves into the area.
The concern right now is that the rain could cause mudslides since the burned areas won’t be able to absorb as much water.
All four schools in Malibu are closed right now.
Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department went door to door notifying residents of the mandatory evacuation for burn areas.
The order is for properties that are near steep slopes and those that are at the base of drainage areas.
While many people have evacuated, others say they’re staying put.
Resident Beaver Valenzuela joked, “I’m just saying, they’re turning this into a Godzilla movie. Godzilla’s on the way, right? Everybody leave. I’m not leaving”
Patty Addison said, “You know they were not here during the fire, nobody was here during the fire. And we were on our own fighting fires. So it’s just… we know what to do.”
Officials have opened evacuation centers at several local schools.