Southern Oregon arsonist faces judge

MEDFORD, Ore.– Ashland police are investigating the Almeda Fire’s origins.
Meanwhile, the man charged with arson for starting a 2nd fire in Phoenix that combined with the original Almeda Fire faced a judge today.
Michael Bakkela appeared today at the Jackson County Courthouse for his arraignment, through a video conference call from the jail.
Bakkela pleaded not guilty.
He’s charged with arson and reckless endangerment among other charges, after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says he started a second fire in Phoenix, while the Almeda fire was burning.
The sheriff says that fire did burn homes.
A preliminary hearing was set for September 21.
His bail was set at $5 million.
Bakkela does have a criminal history in Oregon for low level crimes.
