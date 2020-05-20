Home
Spenser wins Democratic nomination for Walden’s seat

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.– Democrats have nominated Alex Spenser to represent the party for Congressman Greg Walden’s seat in the November election.

Spenser is an activist, writer, a performance coach, and for a time – radio DJ and podcaster from Klamath Falls.

The Democratic nominee spent time working as the campaign strategist for Raz Mason – a woman who ran for a seat in The Dalles. Some of her focuses are on ending party divisiveness, health care reform, and gun reform.

“No matter whether they’re conservative or liberal I think that it’s time that we look at people as people and really bringing people together is the most important thing,” said Spenser.

Spenser says she understands the history of the seat and its conservative leanings.

But she’s confident in her message crossing party lines and representing the people, not the sides.

