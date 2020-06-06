NAIA Announces Return Date for Fall Sports

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics is planning to resume fall sports pending government health approval.
The NAIA told Southern Oregon University in a letter Thursday that all fall sports could resume in September.
With the return to football now in reach, SOU’s head coach Charlie Hall says there’s a lot of excitement… but also some concern.
“We’re excited to get to do that but we’re also very aware that we’re in the middle of a pandemic.” Hall says, “There’s a lot of concerns and safeguards that need to be in place for staff and players to be safe. ”
The letter states that 50 percent of the teams per sport *must be cleared before the season can begin. All fall sports are expected to resume September 5th, football will begin one week later.