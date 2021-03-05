Stabbing investigation continues at Medford motel

MEDFORD. Ore. – The investigation into a stabbing at a Medford motel continued well into the evening, Friday.
Medford Police said the incident happened at Harvey’s Motel along South Central Avenue. Police Lieutenant Mike Budreau said they were called in about 8 o’clock Friday morning.
Medford Police said they are working with very limited details. We were told a white man in his seventies was found with knife wounds. According to police, he was being treated at an area hospital and they said he was expected to survive.
Police also said the man was not cooperating with the investigation. As such, Lieutenant Budreau said the circumstances revolving around the stabbing and potential suspect remain unknown.
This is a developing story, stay with NBC5 News for more updates as they become available.
