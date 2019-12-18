Substitute teacher fired for smoking marijuana in Massachusetts high school

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) – A substitute teacher at a Massachusetts high school was fired after smoking weed in a classroom.
It happened on the campus of North Attleborough High School. Students there reported the sub was smoking marijuana in front of them.
Principal Peter Haviland said the teacher was let go and is banned from the campus.
A letter was sent home alerting parents of the act, telling them the substitute was leading a lesson about marijuana when it happened.
Area residents were shocked to hear the news.
The principal and residents commend students for speaking up and alerting officials about what happened.