The Copper Plank making progress on new location

MEDFORD, Ore. — In community news, NBC5 News told you last year that The Copper Plank, a neighborhood pub and taphouse, is moving to the old Medford Elks Lodge downtown.

The Copper Plank posted on social media saying they’re making great progress on renovations.

Right now cooling, heating, plumbing, and electrical work are all coming along and nearing completion.

The Copper Plank says they’re anticipating an opening day next month and they can’t wait to celebrate with the community.

