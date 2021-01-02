Superior Fitness open for new year despite restrictions

MEDFORD, Ore. — Fitness is a common theme for New Years resolutions and some gyms are opening in spite of the Governor’s orders. At Superior Fitness in Medford, dozens of gym-goers were going in and out. Everyone NBC5 News saw was wearing a mask, which mirrored what the owner told us earlier this week.
He said they consider themselves an essential business but would still be following CDC guidelines while open. Members are reminded of the mask and social distancing policies by signs on the front door.
The gym has been closed since mid-November… When Governor Brown’s two week freeze order went in place. However, people seem to be excited to finally be working out.
“Just getting to use all of the equipment again, not having anything at home is hard especially to do lifts and stuff like that. So having it be open is really awesome. It’s like the worst time of the year to be closed,” said one member of Superior.
As for New Years resolutions, Superior’s owner says he’s not expecting the same amount of people as in years past. He says evidence shows fitness centers are not as risky as people think.
Jackson county is still in the *extreme risk* category under Governor Kate Brown’s guidelines. This means places like restaurants and gyms can only operate outdoors.
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!