Suspect arrested for assaulting an officer following Medford pursuit

MEDFORD, Ore. – Officers are releasing more details about a police pursuit that occurred early Sunday morning.
The Medford Police Department said at about 4:30 a.m. on October 21, detectives with the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement team (MADGE) pulled over a vehicle at the south Medford Motel 6. The vehicle backed up quickly and struck one of the MADGE vehicles, causing minor injuries to an officer.
Police said the suspect’s vehicle then drove forward, hitting another vehicle before finally exiting the parking lot. It continued northbound on Alba Drive, running through fences and the Alba Baseball Fields.
Eventually, the vehicle could go no further. That’s when the driver, identified as Kevin Leroy Holt, jumped out and ran across Interstate 5.
Medford police with the aid of a K9 unit were able to track down Holt down. He was found hiding in a boat on Franquette Street and was taken into custody without further incident.
According to MPD, Holt tried to hide two pounds of heroin, which was found in the surrounding area.
Holt was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on numerous charged including unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, hit and run, and attempt to elude. He was also charged with assaulting a police officer.