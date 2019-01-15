Suspect arrested on child sex abuse allegations

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.
Police said on December 2, 2018, they received a report of a possible sex offense at a residence on Northwest Sunset Drive.
On January 8, 2019, police arrested 33-year-old Joseph Michael Sprague on two counts of sexual abuse and two counts of sodomy.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said, “The case is currently under investigation and due to the sensitive nature of the incident is being released only for purposes of notifying the public of the arrest. There are no indicators of additional victims based on this case.”
Anyone with further information is asked to call detectives at 541-450-6260.