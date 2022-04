MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford bank was nearly robbed Friday morning before a security guard stepped in.

Police said about 9:52 a.m., an unarmed suspect tried to rob the Chase Bank on East Stewart Avenue across from the south Fred Meyer.

According to the Medford Police Department, the suspect was detained by on-site armed security during the attempt.

MPD said it would release more information as the case unfolds.