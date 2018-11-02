Suspect charged with attempted murder after Yreka stabbing

YREKA, Calif. – A suspect is behind bars for attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a man in Yreka.
The Yreka Police Department said on Thursday morning, there was a fight on Comstock Drive where a 29-year-old man was stabbed several times by a suspect, identified as Joseph Alonzo Millan.
The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.
Millan was able to flee before officers arrived at the scene of the stabbing. Officers learned he made statements indicating he wouldn’t turn himself in.
The evening after the stabbing, police learned Millan was at a home in the 700 block of Jackson Street. Several children were reportedly inside the residence, so police established surveillance and staged several blocks away.
At about 10:05 p.m. Millan left the home in a vehicle. He was intercepted by multiple patrol vehicles and Siskiyou Unified Major Investigation Team members. Millan was taken into custody
without further incident.
Due to injuries he sustained in the prior fight, Millan was taken to a hospital before being booked into the Siskiyou County Jail on an attempted murder charge.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call YPD at 530-841-2300.