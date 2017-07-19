Suspect dead after standoff with Springfield police

Springfield, Ore. (KEZI/CNN Newsource) – Police fatally shot a man during a stand-off with police in Springfield, Oregon.
It started when a 70-year-old man came out of his house and laid down in the front yard–and fired a round from a .357 Magnum handgun.
A next-door neighbor came over thinking he had killed himself.
The neighbor, Ken Pederson, said the man then stood up. “And then he shoots two more rounds while I’m standing there at the traffic light–or I mean at the street light, traffic light, street light, ‘I’m shoot that light out,’ so… pops off two more.”
The man went back into the home and barricaded himself.
During the police standoff that followed, police say they opened fire when he made a threatening gesture toward them, killing him.
The officers involved are now on paid administration leave pending a review by the D.A. and the inter-agency deadly force.