Taliban meets with Afghan representatives in Moscow

MOSCOW, Russia – Former bitter enemies met Tuesday in Moscow.
Representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban attended a conference on Russian-Afghan relations.
Russia invaded Afghanistan in 1979 and installed a puppet government until 1989 when it withdrew its military.
Russia’s foreign minister spoke first saying peace is the only permissible outcome for Afghanistan.
Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai repeated assurances that peace in Afghanistan means regional stability.
One of the co-founders of the Taliban said peace was only possible when foreign interference ends.
Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are scheduled for tomorrow.