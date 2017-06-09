Tank of Gas Getaway: Coos County Coast

Coos County, Ore. — This week’s Tank of Gas Getaway takes us back to the Oregon Coast, but this time we’ve moved northward from Bandon to Coos Bay, North Bend, and Charleston area.
There are some great coastlines and beaches, but first let’s head inland for some brew and food in Coos Bay.
The 7 Devils Brewery opened in 2013. This brewpub is on 2nd Street just west from Highway 101, where they serve handcrafted beer and food. Co-owner of the brewery, Annie Pollard said, “We like to showcase what this area has to offer, so the locals like it because it celebrates local talent, we have local art in the pub all the furniture was made locally, but then people visiting from outside the area get a taste of what Coos Bay has to offer.”
Speaking of a taste, on tap this time of year you will find range of beers, all with names that tie into area. “Because it’s the Oregon Coast, it’s a little bit crisp and cool here we have stouts as well. At the moment we have a fig ale, that is a stout that has been aged on figs for secondary fermentation, then aged further in an oak wine barrel,” said Pollard.
Let’s head to those beaches, which are all pretty much off Cape Arago Highway. If you want to go down to the water then the first stop is your best bet and that is Bastendorf Beach.
If you want more of a relax spot, then further south Sunset Bay is just that. As you head further south the beach gives way to the seaside cliffs, the first lookout spot is Simpson Reef, and that’s a great spot to see the sea lions lounging on a later afternoon.
The final stop on this scenic byway is where we started the show, Cape Arago. First spotted by Sir Francis Drake in the late 1500’s, this iconic spot can be great for whale watching, or just plain watching. Stare out at the ocean for hours and let stress roll away.
One final note from the area, the new Coos Bay historical museum is set to open in July. You can head to http://www.cooshistory.com for more information.