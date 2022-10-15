Tap Walk Returns & Sells Out

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – October 15th marked the grand return of the Grants Pass Tap Walk. This was the first tap walk in the last two years because of the pandemic.

Organizers say the event sold out fast with 400 participants each getting a cup and a map to guide themselves to all the different locations scattered throughout downtown Grants Pass.

There were about 20 locations inside local shops like barber, antique, and gift shops. Each location was paired with other local businesses specializing in beer, wine, and food.

“Being part of the community, we want to see businesses thrive because business owners are people too. A lot of them are my friends and being here checking people in I’m seeing friends from all over the place, so that’s been pretty fun its been really exciting,” said Frank Matz with the Grants Pass Chamber Of Commerce.

Matz says the goal of the tap walk was to expose people to local breweries and wineries, while also encouraging people to shop at the locations along the walk.