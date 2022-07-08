Teen reported missing in Clackamas County, may be in danger

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff July 8, 2022

MILWAUKIE, Ore. – Police are looking for a teen who went missing from Milwaukie this week.

The Oregon Department of Human Services said 16-year-old Kaylee Herndon went missing on June 5, and she may be in danger.

ODHS is asking the public to be on the lookout for Kaylee, who may be in Spokane, Washington, or the Portland Metro Area.

She’s 5’5” tall, weighs about 130 pounds, has blue eyes, and her hair is dyed red and orange. She has an “X” tattoo under her left eye and a spider tattoo above her right knee.

Anyone with information about Kaylee’s whereabouts is asked to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Skip to content