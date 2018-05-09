Home
Texas fugitive found in Klamath County

Texas fugitive found in Klamath County

Shawn Monroe Cowan

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A man on Texas’ top ten list of “most wanted” suspects was arrested in Klamath County.

The Sacramento Bee reported that in 2011, 43-year-old Shawn Monroe Cowan was convicted of “indecency with a child” stemming from an incident involving a 9-year-old girl.

Cowan registered as a sex offender in Beaumont, Texas in May 2017, but he disappeared shortly thereafter. Eventually, he was placed on a Texas “most wanted” list.

According to Oregon State Police, on May 7, 2018, detectives received a tip regarding a married couple in Bonanza who were using false identities. They were suspected of “possibly absconding from sex-related crimes in Texas.”

Police said the couple was identified as Cowan and 46-year-old Rachel Ann Guttry.

On May 8, 2018, both Cowan and Guttry were taken into custody on parole violations without incident.

