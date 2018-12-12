The flu is in parts of Southern Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. – According to Jackson County Health and Human Services, influenza is now in Jackson and Josephine Counties.
Dr. Jim Shames said the flu often starts with fever, chills and shakes, followed by upper respiratory symptoms.
More cases of the flu have been reported in the valley, but Dr. Shames said we might have not peaked yet.
“The season last for months and in every community there is often a time when it peaks, so I don’t know if we have peaked yet, but the curve is definitely on the up swing,” Dr. Shames said.
There are many different kinds of influenza viruses, but health care experts say this strain could be mild.
“It is acting like influenza A, it is looking like it’s going to be H1N1 which tends to be a milder infection, we don’t have all the facts yet,” Dr. Shames said.
He said the flu can be unpredictable.
If you suspect that you have the flu, stay home and avoid coughing or spreading your germs on anyone else.
