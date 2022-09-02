The Southern Oregon Golf Tournament kicks off

MEDFORD, Ore. – The first round of the Southern Oregon Golf Tournament kicked off Thursday morning.

408 golfers have come out to compete in The Southern Oregon at the Rogue Valley Country Club.

It is the largest amateur match-play tournament in the country held at a single site.

Instead of the traditional stroke play where the golfer with the least amount of strokes through 18 holes wins, the golfers are competing to win each hole against their group.

There are six divisions in total, and five of the six defending champions are back this year to defend their title.

“This tournament has a spot for everybody, from the best golfers around, to the ones that are just out here to enjoy the game. That’s why we get 416 people coming back every year,” The Head Golf Professional at Rogue Valley Country Club, Tracy Snyder said.

Qualifying wrapped up Wednesday with the first round of tournament play getting underway Thursday.

While most people come out for the tournament, the event also features putting and chipping contests, As well as a long drive contest that is debuting this year.

Participants for those contests compete for a grand prize of up to $2,000.