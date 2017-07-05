Thefts from vehicles on the rise in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath Falls police have noticed a significant increase in thefts of property from vehicles. Now, they’re reminding the public to take steps to avoid becoming a victim.
The Klamath Falls Police Department said in the last three months along, 74 incidents of theft from motor vehicles has been reported, up from 33 during the same period last year.
According to police, most of the thefts could have been prevented if the vehicles had been locked.
KFPD issued the following advice to citizens:
Please take a moment to prevent being a victim of theft by locking your vehicle. Other quick tips include, removing valuables from your car, using a vehicle alarm system, and storing vehicles in well-lit areas.
Also, call the police and report suspicious activity in your neighborhood and let your neighbors know what you have seen. Take notes of people and vehicles that seem suspicious and let the police know. Together, the community and police can significantly reduce crime.