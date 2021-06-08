Threats made by Grants Pass middle school student, police say

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass middle school student was arrested for allegedly making threats.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said on June 3, officers were told about a verbal threat made by a student who attends North Middle School.
Police were able to identify the student, described as a 12-year-old boy. He was taken into custody at the school on June 7.
The boy was lodged in the Josephine County Juvenile Justice Center for disorderly conduct.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Grants Pass police.