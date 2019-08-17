Power line failure sparks grass fire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire said a power line failure caused a grass fire along Meadowlark Lane on the northern end of Colonial Valley late Friday night.
Rural Metro and ODF firefighters quickly put the fire out. The fire grew to approximately 1/10th acre. Additional fire units were initially dispatched to the scene but were released after the quick knock-down.
Pacific Power was requested to shut down the current to complete the mop-up and conduct repairs.
Rural Metro said the fire ignited after Friday’s Red Flag Weather Warning had expired.
