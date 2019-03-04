Animal rescue group holds fundraiser to prepare for wildfire season

Heavenly Animal Rescue Team and Services (HARTS) held a fundraiser in an effort to raise funds for its rescues. A “Meet and Eat” was held to give people a chance to see the work they do and support them. Last year, the non-profit rescued hundreds of animals from eight wildfires in both Oregon and California.
Jim Clark, who lost his home in the Camp Fire in Paradise last year, said he came across the group when they helped save his own animals.
“I was very fortunate enough to meet D.J. and Jeff who came down and rescued our goats from the fire,” said Clark. “They saved all the goats and transported them down to Gridley to be triaged and then down to UC Davis to get medical care,” he said.
Heavenly Animal Rescue Team and Services rescues operate solely on donations and sometimes from the volunteers own pockets. Volunteers said each rescue cost the group up to $4,000. Hometown Buffet in Medford stepped in to help with the fundraiser, selling breakfast, lunch, and dinner tickets with half of the proceeds going towards the non-profit.
“Without the community support…we really couldn’t do what we do,” said volunteer D.J. Longbrake with HARTS.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]