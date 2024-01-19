North Bend experiencing slight flooding

NORTH BEND, Ore. – North Bend is already experiencing flooding issues. Between high tides, snowmelt and an abundance of heavy rainfall from a storm some local rivers are overflowing leading to a lot of water around the city.

North Bend got two and a half inches of rainfall in 24 hours which is equivalent to a two-year span of rainfall according to Public Works director Ralph Dunham.

While that’s a lot of water, it’s nothing residents aren’t used to on the coast.

“Part of our issue is the level of Coos River or Coos Bay. So we have low-lying properties that other than elevating those properties, they’re going to continue to have at least some minor flooding issues,” said Dunham.

Dunham also encourages residents to drive safe and be cognizant of your surroundings. He says the city does beaver removal on Pony Creek and removes things from the drainage way annually, so just be patient.

