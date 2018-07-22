Another shelter open in Josephine County for wildfire evacuees

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A local church is opening their doors for evacuees in Josephine county.
Redwood Christian Church opened their doors just after 6 Saturday night.
Members of the church and local community members are lending out sleeping equipment and other items for families in need.
Organizers say they will be open to anyone 24 hours of the day.
“We’ve got places for people to sleep, restrooms and showers, a kitchen area, WI-FI, and places for people to park RV’s and trailers,” said Kurt Witten of Redwood Christian Church.
If anyone needs to take shelter, organizers are asking the public to call the church office number at (541) 474-0778.