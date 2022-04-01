Before you go hiking, read these tips from JoCo Search & Rescue

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King March 31, 2022

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. —If you’re venturing out for a hike, Josephine County Search and Rescue wants you to be safe. During the spring, the team typically sees an increase in calls for people lost out on hiking trails.

Josephine County Search and Rescue Deputy Maria Valdez says the most important steps to ensure a safe hike, happen before you leave your home. She says you need to educate yourself about the trail, be honest about your experience level, and don’t hesitate to turn back if needed.

Keep supplies like water, food, snacks, and a fully charged phone on you.

“Have an emergency plan, talk it through with your hiking partner, just be prepared, be responsible for your own safety so that we can help you come back safely,” said Deputy Valdez.

Deputy Valdez recommends never hiking alone. If you do go by yourself, let someone know your plans before you head out on your adventure, and tell them what time you will be back.

