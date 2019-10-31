Central Point Police provide Halloween safety tips

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — For extra help in keeping tricks to a minimum tomorrow, Central Point Police ask that you be careful tomorrow.
C.P.P.D. recommends children stay with an adult and wear reflective clothing if possible.
Lieutenant Chadd Griffin says drivers should also be aware of children trick-or-treating tomorrow night.
“When you’re operating a motor vehicle please be careful, realize that the hours between 5 and 9 at night on Halloween are the prime time for trick or treaters to be out. Drive a little slower, keep an eye out for kids crossing the road,” Griffin said.
If you’re unable to sport reflective clothing, Griffin suggests carrying flashlights or glow sticks so that drivers can easily see you.