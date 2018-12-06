Consumer Counseling Services receives donation to help fund women’s financial program

MEDFORD, Ore. — A local organization received money to help fund a financial education program for women.
The Oregon Community Foundation donated $20,000 to Consumer Credit Counseling Services of Southern Oregon. The funds will be used to support a program called Financially Fit Women. It provides free sessions with professional and licensed credit counselors to help them get in control of their finances.
“This is really an extension of a highly popular program we’ve had for the last three years with United Way, said Bill Ihle, CCCS CEO and executive director. “This allows us to not only serve here in Medford/Ashland area but allows us to expand our services out to Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, and Klamath Counties.”
The programs focus is to help low-income women under 30.
If you would like to sign up for a free session, call the CCCS office at 541-779-2273.
